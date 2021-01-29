 Skip to main content
Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Art Strings and Tambourines Auction; Feb. 1-13, benefits children's and educational programs of Illinois Symphony Orchestra; view painted tambourines and violins at McLean County Arts Center or ilsymphony.org; go.evvnt.com/728544-0.

Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 5, 12, 19, 26, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 309-434-2250; go.evvnt.com/725193-0.

Registration open, Daddy Daughter Dance; 1-4:30 p.m.; Feb. 7, Miller Park Pavilion, Bloomington; pre-registration required at www.bloomingtonparks.org, click register; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/719767-0.

Biscuits & Gravy breakfast; 7-10 a.m. Feb. 13, VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury; carry-out, delivery available, call 815-692-4210 after 7 a.m. Feb. 13; donations accepted.

Registration open, Home Lawn & Garden Day 2021; 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. March 6, virtual Home Lawn & Garden Day; by McLean County Master Gardeners, University of Illinois Extension; $10; register at go.illinois.edu/HLGD or more details at go.evvnt.com/726876-0 or 309-663-8306.

