 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar briefs

Grace Church Annual Garage Sale; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June 11, 8 a.m.-noon June 12, Grace Church, Normal; benefits: missionaries; 309-452-5076; go.evvnt.com/789846-0.

Tremont Turkey Festival; June 11-13; Tremont; food, crafts, vendors, entertainment; www.turkeyfestival.com.

Lavender and Lemons: A Tour of Kitchens and More; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 12, Bloomington-Normal; benefits: Illinois Symphony Orchestra's children's program; host: ISO Guild; $20; tickets at AB Hatchery, Casey's Garden Shop, The Garlic Press, Growing Grounds, Hy-Vee, The Olive Bin, Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses; go.evvnt.com/788770-0.

Miller Park Zoo's Birthday; noon-3 p.m. June 12, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; free with zoo admission; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/758020-0.

PrimeTime Country Opry; 7 p.m. June 12, Olympia High School Auditorium, Stanford; 6 p.m. doors open; 309-449-5484, after 1 p.m. June 12 in case of inclement weather; $10.

Biscuits & Gravy breakfast; 7-10 a.m. June 19, VFW, Fairbury; host: VFW Auxiliary 9789; carry-out, delivery available, call 815-692-4210 after 7 a.m. June 19; donations accepted.

People are also reading…

Birdies for Breast Cancer Services with Nine Holes of Hope; 8-11:30 a.m. June 26, The Links At Ireland Grove, Bloomington; benefits: Birdies for Breast Cancer Services; 309-513-1384; go.evvnt.com/758650-0.

Junior Zookeeper Reunion; 5:30-9 p.m. June 26, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; reservations required; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/758043-0.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota man charged in 1972 murder of 15-year-old Illinois girl

Minnesota man charged in 1972 murder of 15-year-old Illinois girl

A former Naperville man has been charged with first-degree murder in the 1972 stabbing death of 15-year-old Julie Ann Hanson, linked to the case through DNA evidence and genealogy, Naperville police Chief Robert Marshall and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow said Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News