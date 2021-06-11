Calendar briefs

Grace Church Annual Garage Sale; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June 11, 8 a.m.-noon June 12, Grace Church, Normal; benefits: missionaries; 309-452-5076; go.evvnt.com/789846-0.
Tremont Turkey Festival; June 11-13; Tremont; food, crafts, vendors, entertainment; www.turkeyfestival.com.
Lavender and Lemons: A Tour of Kitchens and More; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 12, Bloomington-Normal; benefits: Illinois Symphony Orchestra's children's program; host: ISO Guild; $20; tickets at AB Hatchery, Casey's Garden Shop, The Garlic Press, Growing Grounds, Hy-Vee, The Olive Bin, Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses; go.evvnt.com/788770-0.
Miller Park Zoo's Birthday; noon-3 p.m. June 12, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; free with zoo admission; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/758020-0.
PrimeTime Country Opry; 7 p.m. June 12, Olympia High School Auditorium, Stanford; 6 p.m. doors open; 309-449-5484, after 1 p.m. June 12 in case of inclement weather; $10.
Biscuits & Gravy breakfast; 7-10 a.m. June 19, VFW, Fairbury; host: VFW Auxiliary 9789; carry-out, delivery available, call 815-692-4210 after 7 a.m. June 19; donations accepted.
Birdies for Breast Cancer Services with Nine Holes of Hope; 8-11:30 a.m. June 26, The Links At Ireland Grove, Bloomington; benefits: Birdies for Breast Cancer Services; 309-513-1384; go.evvnt.com/758650-0.
Junior Zookeeper Reunion; 5:30-9 p.m. June 26, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; reservations required; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/758043-0.