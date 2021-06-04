Calendar briefs

Tickets, Old House Society Virtual Tour of Homes; 6:30-8 p.m. June 10 and 17, Zoom; $20; details, tickets at go.evvnt.com/791887-0.

Tickets, Lavender and Lemons: A Tour of Kitchens and More; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 12, Bloomington-Normal; benefits: Illinois Symphony Orchestra's children's program; host: ISO Guild; $20; tickets at AB Hatchery, Casey's Garden Shop, The Garlic Press, Growing Grounds, Hy-Vee, The Olive Bin, Wendell Niepagen Greenhouses; go.evvnt.com/788770-0.

Book Sale; 5-8 p.m. June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. June 4, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 5, Books to Benefit, Crossroads Mall, Normal; $10, Thursday cover charge; free, Friday, Saturday; limited occupancy; masks required; books2benefit.com.

Kids Fishing Derby; registration 8-9 a.m. June 5, fishing 9-11 a.m., weigh-in 11 a.m.-noon, Miller Park, Bloomington. Free for kids ages 5-12.

Ewing Manor opens for tours; 4 p.m.- 6 p.m. June 7, Mondays, through Oct. 25, Ewing Cultural Center, Bloomington; 309-438-6333; last tour starts at 5:15 p.m.; closed Labor Day; go.evvnt.com/786182-0.

Brandt Industries Job Fair; 3:30-6:30 p.m. June 8, 19500 N. 1425 E. Road, Hudson; 306-791-5986; go.evvnt.com/790669-0.

Active Senior Tours at the Zoo; 8-9:30 a.m. June 9, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; $5; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/720940-0.

Grace Church Annual Garage Sale; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. June 10 and 11, 8 a.m.-noon June 12, Grace Church, Normal; benefits: missionaries; 309-452-5076; go.evvnt.com/789846-0.

Bloomington Rotary Club Pork Chop fundraiser; 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 10, 200 N. Main, Bloomington; benefits: club service projects; social distancing, masks required when not eating; $10, https://tinyurl.com/3ddt6srt or at event; group orders, 309-828-3632.

Franklin Park Concerts; 7-8:30 p.m. Thursdays June 10- July 22, Franklin Park, Bloomington; Community Concert Band; free; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/755195-0.

Tremont Turkey Festival; June 11-13; Tremont; food, crafts, vendors, entertainment; www.turkeyfestival.com.

Miller Park Zoo's Birthday; noon-3 p.m. June 12, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; free with zoo admission; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/758020-0.