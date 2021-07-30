Calendar briefs

Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast; 7-11 a.m., July 30 and July 31, The VFW Auxiliary 9789, 205 E. Locust, Fairbury, IL; biscuits and sausage gravy, scrambled eggs, coffee, milk and juice; carryouts and deliveries will be available by calling 815-692-4210 any time after 7 a.m. on the day of the breakfast; donations will be accepted.

Bistro 28th Anniversary Drag Show; 10 p.m., July 31, The Bistro, 316 N. Main St., Bloomington; featuring Miss Trans USA 2019 Candi Stratton; host Sharon Share-Alike; DJ Squeesa; advanced tickets at The Bistro.

The Adventures of Teddy and Me Book Reading & Signing; 1:15-2:30 p.m.; July 31, Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., Bloomington; Storytime of The Adventures of Teddy and Me followed by a book signing; go.evvnt.com/831284-0.

Saturdays on the Square; 7-11 p.m.; July 31, Museum Square, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-820-3350; Free concert featuring two amazing bands...Cordovas and Great Peacock! Enjoy some folk, country and rock and roll as both bands energize the audiences with their music; go.evvnt.com/821785-0.

Rockin' at the River Concert - June's Got the Cash; 7-9 p.m.; July 31, Pontiac Band Shell, Pontiac; Enjoy free live music from numerous different bands all summer long with different food vendors attending, and activities provided for lots of food, fun, and more!; go.evvnt.com/802565-0.

Eric Neal Ananias; 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Bement Country Opry, 117 S. Macon St., Bement, IL; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner will be served at 5 p.m. before the show; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Redbird Fan Fair & Community Movie Night; 5-8 p.m.; Aug. 6, Hancock Stadium, North Main Street, Normal; As a kickoff to the 2021-22 season, Illinois State Athletics is excited to host a fun-filled evening for the community on Friday, August 6, at Hancock Stadium featuring Redbird Fan Fair and Community; https://go.evvnt.com/833210-0.

Concert 2: Brahms String Sextet No. 1, Op. 18; 7-8 p.m.; Aug. 6, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 106 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington; 309-826-3042; Concert #2 in a series of 4 chamber music concerts featuring orchestra musicians of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra; https://go.evvnt.com/829311-0.

MIOpera presents Rossini's The Barber of Seville; 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; Aug. 7, Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal; 309-838-9011; $20; Sung in Italian with English Supertitles. Bribery, deception, delight, disguise and a whole lot of fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/823564-0.

Ice Cream Social at the Zoo; 12-3 p.m.; Aug. 7, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Summer Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/758616-0.

Luau Beach Party Open Skate; 1:30-3 p.m.; Aug. 7, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Summer Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/757394-0.

Antique Show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 7; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 8; Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmor Rd., Peoria; Admission $6; 309-691-6332.

Illinois State Soccer vs. Butler; 12-2 p.m.; Aug. 8, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; FREE ADMISSION - For more information, please visit GoRedbirds.com; https://go.evvnt.com/835613-0.

Chamber Music Festival: Dvorak's Serenade for Wind Instruments; 3-4 p.m.; Aug. 8, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 711 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-826-3042; Listen LIVE to the acclaimed musicians from the Illinois Symphony Orchestra at our Around the Town FREE Concert Series Chamber Festival; https://go.evvnt.com/839414-0.