Calendar briefs

Women for Women fundraiser; 3-6 p.m. April 9, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; host: Tentac Enterprises; benefits: Catalyst Ministries; go.evvnt.com/752906-0.

Autism StoryWalk; through April 11, self-paced walk to view pages of “My Brother Charlie” by Hollie Robinson Peete and Elizabeth Peete, two locations, from Pavilion to zoo at Miller Park, Bloomington, and Old Courthouse Square, McLean County Museum of History, Bloomington.

"Color Me Happy!" Paint Class; 2-4 p.m. April 11, Inside Out: Accessible Art Gallery and Cooperative; $15; 309-200-4147; register at go.evvnt.com/762429-0.

"It's Not Who You Know, It's Who Knows You!" virtual series registration open; noon-1 p.m. April 13, host: Women of Rotary; free; monthly series, second Tuesday April-September; registration required, womenrotary.com/speaker-series.

Bloomington Parks & Rec. Summer Resident registration begins; 5 a.m. April 14; program guide and registration at go.evvnt.com/755699-0; 309-434-2260.

Active Senior Tours at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m. April 14, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; $5; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/720938-0.