Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Pajama Open Skate; 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 13, Bloomington Ice Center; 309-434-2250; https://go.evvnt.com/684249-0.
The Baby Fold's Hybrid Festival of Trees 2020; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 16-21, Eastland Mall, Bloomington; register to view and bid online, FestofTrees.org; benefits: The Baby Fold; 309-451-7202.
Mid Central Community Action, Inc. annual general meeting; 5 p.m. Nov. 18, virtual meeting, to attend remotely, call 309-834-9239.
Virtual Turkey Trot Run; register at itsracetime.com; submit times 8 a.m. Nov. 26; 5 p.m. Nov. 29, an old favorite with a new twist!; https://go.evvnt.com/682023-0.
