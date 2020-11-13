 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar briefs
Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Pajama Open Skate; 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 13, Bloomington Ice Center; 309-434-2250; https://go.evvnt.com/684249-0.

The Baby Fold's Hybrid Festival of Trees 2020; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 16-21, Eastland Mall, Bloomington; register to view and bid online, FestofTrees.org; benefits: The Baby Fold; 309-451-7202.

Mid Central Community Action, Inc. annual general meeting; 5 p.m. Nov. 18, virtual meeting, to attend remotely, call 309-834-9239.

Virtual Turkey Trot Run; register at itsracetime.com; submit times 8 a.m. Nov. 26; 5 p.m. Nov. 29, an old favorite with a new twist!; https://go.evvnt.com/682023-0.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News