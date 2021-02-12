Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Art Strings and Tambourines Auction; through Feb. 13, benefits children's and educational programs of Illinois Symphony Orchestra; view painted tambourines and violins at McLean County Arts Center or ilsymphony.org; go.evvnt.com/728544-0.
Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 12, 19, 26, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 309-434-2250; go.evvnt.com/725193-0.
Biscuits & Gravy breakfast; 7-10 a.m. Feb. 13, VFW Auxiliary 9789, Fairbury; carry-out, delivery available, call 815-692-4210 after 7 a.m. Feb. 13; donations accepted.
Online Knitting Workshop with Emma Oliver; 10-11 a.m. Feb. 13, hosted by University Galleries, Normal; "Beginning Knits with Emma"; go.evvnt.com/732952-0; 309-798-0375.
Miller Park Junior Zookeeper Program informational meeting; 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. March 1, 2 or 4, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; for grades 5-12; student and parent or guardian must attend; advanced reservations required at 309-434-2250; bit.ly/3aWBDxA.
Men's Lenten Breakfast; 7 a.m. March 3, online presentation hosted by Immanuel Bible Foundation; speaker: Ken Franzese; no tickets required; access at ibfoundation.org; donations accepted; 309-452-6710.
Registration open, Home Lawn & Garden Day 2021; 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. March 6, virtual Home Lawn & Garden Day; by McLean County Master Gardeners, University of Illinois Extension; $10; register at go.illinois.edu/HLGD by March 3; more details at go.evvnt.com/726876-0 or 309-663-8306.