Calendar briefs

CLINTON
Porch Post: The Funeral of C.H. Moore, the Moore Mausoleum & Victorian Mourning Customs; 10-11 a.m. Sept. 12, C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, Clinton; 217-935-6066; story behind C.H. Moore's funeral, the Moore Mausoleum and Victorian Era mourning customs; part of DeWitt County Museum's "Porch Posts" series; facebook.com/dewittcountymuseum.
NORMAL
Heartland Night Out[side]; 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 17, Heartland Community College, ACEC parking lot, Normal; 309-268-8110; benefits: HCC Foundation; drive-in trivia event; $50; hccfoundation.org under events; 309-268-8110.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!