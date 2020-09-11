Calendar briefs

Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

CLINTON

Porch Post: The Funeral of C.H. Moore, the Moore Mausoleum & Victorian Mourning Customs; 10-11 a.m. Sept. 12, C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum, Clinton; 217-935-6066; story behind C.H. Moore's funeral, the Moore Mausoleum and Victorian Era mourning customs; part of DeWitt County Museum's "Porch Posts" series; facebook.com/dewittcountymuseum.