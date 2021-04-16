Calendar briefs

Superheroes and Royalty Open Skate; 1-3 p.m. April 17, Bloomington Ice Center, Bloomington; pre-registration required; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/723051-0.
VFW Auxiliary Vendor/Craft Fair; 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 17, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington; 309-826-4862; also raffles and bake sale.
Doctors in Concert live stream concert; 6 p.m. April 17; benefits: Children’s Discovery Museum’s Prescription for Play; includes silent auction; $25-30; tickets at www.childrensdiscoverymuseum.net.
Bloomington Parks & Rec. Summer Non-Resident registration begins; 5 a.m. April 21, program guide and registration at go.evvnt.com/755703-0; 309-434-2260.
Friends of the Dominy Library Spring Book Sale; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. April 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23, 9 a.m.-noon April 24, Dominy Memorial Library, Fairbury; 815-692-3231; go.evvnt.com/763324-0.
DUEL 2021 - A Night of Fun and Fundraising for CPN; 5-9 p.m. April 24, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; dueling pianos; benefits: Child Protection Network; $600, table of 8; virtual option; go.evvnt.com/765911-2.
A Serenade to Spring online gala and auction; 6-10 p.m. April 25; benefits: Illinois Symphony Guild; go.evvnt.com/766641-0; 309-826-3042.
Lincoln Reagan Dinner tickets available; 6 p.m. April 30, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; keynote speakers: State Senator Sally Turner and Attorney Esther Joy King, Moline; $65; www.McLeanCountyRepublicans.org; 309-284-9394.