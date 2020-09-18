Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Fall Registration; open at BloomingtonParks.org; drop-off and in-person registrations accepted 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at Grossinger Motors Arena exterior windows, Front and Madison streets, Bloomington; program guide at www.bloomingtonparks.org/programs/program-guide; 309-434-2260.

Mike Zito & Friends LIVE from Jazz UpFront; 7-10 p.m. Sept. 18, Jazz UpFront, Bloomington; $35-70; tickets at https://bit.ly/3c2OQVK.

BN By the Numbers Luncheon; 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 24, Bone Student Center, Normal; $25; https://bit.ly/2FFG43Z.

Books to Benefit sale; by reservation Sept. 25 and 26, Books to Benefit, 360 Wylie Drive, Normal; details, books2benefit.com; reservations, https://bit.ly/3c23Rr5.

The Way Down Wanderers & Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes with Dan Hubbard; 7-11 p.m. Sept. 25, Corn Crib Stadium, Normal; $20-$100; Distanced at the Diamond; https://bit.ly/32Bc2HN.

Blackberry Smoke with The Wild Feathers & Backyard Tire Fire; 7-11 p.m. Sept. 26, Corn Crib Stadium, Normal; $10-$160; Distanced at the Diamond; https://bit.ly/33xNNJL.