Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
The Baby Fold's Hybrid Festival of Trees 2020; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. through Nov. 21, Eastland Mall, Bloomington; register to view and bid online, FestofTrees.org; benefits: The Baby Fold; 309-451-7202.
Downtown Bloomington Thanksgiving Farmers Market; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21, Grossinger Motors Arena; face mask and clear bags policies in effect, small clutch purses and empty reusable bags allowed; downtownbloomington.org/farmers-market.
Virtual Turkey Trot Run; register at itsracetime.com; submit times 8 a.m. Nov. 26-5 p.m. Nov. 29; https://go.evvnt.com/682023-0.
Christmas Open House: Clover Lawn Museum Shop; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27, David Davis Mansion, Bloomington; 309-828-1084; https://go.evvnt.com/695868-0.
Wrangle the Toys Jeep Run for Toys for Tots of McLean County; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 29, Casey's, 202 E. Franklin St., Hudson; $20 or $10 with new toy in package; to various Casey's ending at YouthBuild, Normal; https://go.evvnt.com/706831-0.
Tickets available, A Victorian Christmas at David Davis Mansion; 5 p.m.-8 p.m.; Dec. 4, 11, 18; $10; 309-828-1084; $10; https://go.evvnt.com/695934-0.
Tickets available, Wild Lights at the Zoo!; 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 4, 5, 11, 12; Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; $5, nonmembers, free, members; tickets for time slots at 309-434-2250.
Registration open, 6th Annual Ugliest Sweater Run; 1-3 p.m. Dec. 5, Miller Park, Bloomington; https://go.evvnt.com/682110-0.
FARMER CITY
Farmer City Christmas parade; 2 p.m. Nov. 22, starts at Farmer City Fairgrounds and proceeds down Main Street through business district; theme: "The Polar Express on Parade"; nearly 100 entries, including Santa Claus.
Minier Christmas Parade; 2-3 p.m. Nov. 28, Main Street, Minier; 309-261-1705; https://go.evvnt.com/707854-0.
