Calendar briefs

Glorious Garden Festival; 1-7 p.m.; July 16, David Davis Mansion; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; July 17, David Davis Mansion, Bloomington; advanced tickets $18 for adults, $10 children and free for children ages 0-12; sales ending at noon; June 15; Tickets can be purchased for $20 on the lawn starting at 1 p.m. the day of the event; 309-828-1084; https://daviddavismansion.org/.

PrimeTime Country Opry; 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., July 10, Olympia High School Auditorium; Tickets $10; 309-449-5484; in case of inclement weather, please call after 1:00 pm the day of the show for updates; visit PrimeTime Country Opry Show on Facebook.

Christmas In July Open Skate; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; July 10, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Pre-Registration is required; https://go.evvnt.com/757377-0.

Rockin' at the River Concert - Kaleidoscope Eyes; 7-9 p.m.; July 10, Pontiac Band Shell, Pontiac; Enjoy free live music from numerous different bands all summer long with different food vendors attending, and activities provided for lots of food, fun, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/802540-0.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty Concert 1; 7:30-9 p.m.; July 13, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-556-3547; Please join us for our first Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty concert. All concerts are free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/818456-0.

Rockin' at the River Concert - Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band; 7-9 p.m.; July 15, Pontiac Band Shell, Pontiac; Enjoy free live music from numerous different bands all summer long with different food vendors attending, and activities provided for lots of food, fun, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/802549-0.

CIBBQ Showdown People's Choice; 2:30-4:30 a.m.; July 17, Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka; The Central Illinois BBQ Throw-down along with St. Jude Runs invite you to judge who has the best bbq pulled pork!; https://go.evvnt.com/812825-0.

Miller Park Zookeeper Olympics; 1-3 p.m.; July 17, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Summer Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/758034-0.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty Concert 2; 1-2:30 p.m.; July 18, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-556-3547; Please join us for our second faculty concert with the Illinois Chamber Music Festival. All concerts are held in Westbrook Auditorium and are free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/818499-0.