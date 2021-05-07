Calendar briefs

First Friday; 5-8 p.m. May 7, downtown Bloomington.
Bloomington Pre-Season Pool Passes On Sale; through May 28, Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, Bloomington; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/756910-0.
Kiwanis Mother’s Day Flower Sale; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. through May 8, parking lot of Shoppes at College Hills, Normal, between Yankee Candle and Ann Taylor Loft; benefits: Camp Limberlost, local children’s projects of Bloomington Kiwanis.
Plant sale; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 8, Olympia High School greenhouse, Stanford; benefits: Olympia High School FFA.
The Queens Market; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 8, 411 E. Gridley Road, Gridley; 309-452-3213; $5; family-friendly vendor market and food trucks; tickets at go.evvnt.com/754363-0.
Active Senior Tours at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m. May 12, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; $5; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/720939-0.
3rd Saturday Howard St Flea Market; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 15, West Howard Street, Pontiac; Host: Aleenas Bath & Body Boutique, Bills Antiques, Brads Antiques and Pops POP Up Shop; 815-674-6144; go.evvnt.com/777880-0.
Empowered to Create virtual Youth Day; 11 a.m.-1 p.m. May 15, Bloomington; 309-533-2418; topic: "Developing a Growth Mindset and Building Resilience"; free; go.evvnt.com/774493-0.
The TWK Project; 6-9 p.m. May 15, Station Saloon, 1611 Morrissey Drive, Bloomington; 309-808-1645; rock, rhythm and blues band; go.evvnt.com/770942-0.
Miller Park Mini Golf opens; noon-7 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, May 21-Sept. 12, Miller Park, Bloomington; $5; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/758272-0.
Registration open TPC Memorial Day Challenge; 8-11 a.m. May 31, Training and Performance Center, 1111 Trinity Lane, Bloomington; register by May 15 to receive t-shirt; benefits: VFW Post 454; $20-45; 309-433-9355; go.evvnt.com/770963-0.