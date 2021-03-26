Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Bunny's Birthday at the Zoo; noon-3 p.m. March 27, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 309-434-2260; free with zoo admission; go.evvnt.com/720783-0.
Easter in a Box registration; pick-up 1:30-3:30 p.m. March 28, Miller Park Pavilion, Bloomington; ages 4-12; $19; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/719803-0.
Visit from the Easter Bunny registration open; March 30 or 31, Easter Bunny visits your home; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/719823-0.
Unit 5 and District 87 school boards candidate forum; 7 p.m. March 30, live on Zoom; host: McLean County Republicans; link at www.mcleancountyrepublicans.org.
Bloomington mayor candidate debate; 5:30 p.m. March 31, live on Pantagraph.com; host: Pantagraph Media.
Party for the Planet Kick Off!; April 1, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; first day of four weeks of activities; details at 309-434-2260 or go.evvnt.com/747532-0.
Normal Town Council candidate debate; 5:30 p.m. April 1, live on Pantagraph.com; host: Pantagraph Media.
Women to Women Spring Forum registration open; 4:30-6 p.m. April 8; 309-662-4477; virtual event; topic: “Renewal and Recovery: The Future After COVID”; host: Women to Women Giving Circle; go.evvnt.com/749626-0.
"It's Not Who You Know, It's Who Knows You!" virtual series registration open; noon-1 p.m. April 13, host: Women of Rotary; free; monthly series, second Tuesday April-September; registration required, womenrotary.com/speaker-series.