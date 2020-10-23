 Skip to main content
Calendar briefs
Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL

Spooktacular at the Zoo tickets available; 5-8 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 25, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; $2-5; 309-434-2250.

Books to Benefit sale; 2-7 p.m. Oct. 23, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 24, 360 Wylie Dr., Suite 700, Normal; no appointments needed; benefits: STAR Adult Literacy and literacy programs at YouthBuild McLean County; limited shoppers at one time on first-come, first-served basis; properly-worn masks required.

Classic Cars & Candy Bars at Miller Park; 3-5 p.m. Oct. 23, Miller Park, Bloomington; drive-through classic car show, accepting donations of canned goods for food banks; free; 309-434-2260; https://go.evvnt.com/694267-0.

Music on the Move Scavenger Hunt; 2-6 p.m. Oct. 24, Evangelical Free Church, Bloomington; 309-828-6806; $100; benefits: Music Connections Foundation; Drive around town scavenger hunt; https://go.evvnt.com/695269-0.

STANFORD

Olympia FFA pork chop meal pre-order required; 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 23, drive-thru style at Olympia High School; benefits: Olympia FFA; freewill donation.

