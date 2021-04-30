Calendar briefs

Hope 2021 online auction fundraiser; April 29-May 1, register at 2021mfbgala.givesmart.com; benefits: Midwest Food Bank, Bloomington-Normal division.

Plant sale; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 1 and 8, Olympia High School greenhouse, Stanford; benefits: Olympia High School FFA.

Biscuits & Gravy breakfast; 7-10 a.m. May 1, VFW, Fairbury; host: VFW Auxiliary 9789; carry-out, delivery available, call 815-692-4210 after 7 a.m. May 1; donations accepted.

Bloomington Pre-Season Pool Passes On Sale; beginning at 5 a.m. May 3 through May 28, Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, Bloomington; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/756910-0.

Kiwanis Mother’s Day Flower Sale; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. May 5-8, parking lot of Shoppes at College Hills, Normal, between Yankee Candle and Ann Taylor Loft; benefits: Camp Limberlost, local children’s projects of Bloomington Kiwanis.

The Queens Market; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 8, 411 E. Gridley Road, Gridley; 309-452-3213; $5; family-friendly vendor market and food trucks; tickets at go.evvnt.com/754363-0.