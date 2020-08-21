Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454 Auxiliary group sale/fundraiser; 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 22, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug 23, VFW Post, 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington.
Movie: “The Bad and the Beautiful”; 2 p.m. Aug. 26, Bloomington Public Library Community Room; registration required at 309-828-6093 or at the Adult Services Desk; mask required.
Military Rites Ceremony; 11 a.m.-noon; Aug. 29, Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 302 E. Miller St., Bloomington; 309-825-2703; communal military rites service for veterans who have recently died.
LINCOLN
Habitat for Humanity of Logan County new home groundbreaking; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 23, 718 S. Madison St., Lincoln.
