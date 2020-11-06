Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Tickets available, Draw Down Virtual Fundraiser; 3 p.m. Nov. 15, Pheasant Lanes, Bloomington; BloNo Pizza, Normal; or your home; Zoom event details supplied after ticket purchase; benefits: Homes of Hope; $100; homesofhopeinc.org, under special events.
Christmas In The Country; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Nov. 6-7, West Twin Grove Christian Church, 14237 Twin Grove Road, Bloomington; 309-826-4058; free; Christmas bazaar.
The Baby Fold's Hybrid Festival of Trees 2020; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 16-21, Eastland Mall, Bloomington; register to view and bid online, FestofTrees.org; benefits: The Baby Fold; 309-451-7202.
Mid Central Community Action, Inc. annual general meeting; 5 p.m. Nov. 18, virtual meeting, to attend remotely, call 309-834-9239.
