Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Free Fridays in February at the Zoo; 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 19, 26, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; 309-434-2250; go.evvnt.com/725193-0.
Miller Park Junior Zookeeper Program informational meeting; 5:30-6:30 p.m. or 7-8 p.m. March 1, 2 or 4, Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; for grades 5-12; student and parent or guardian must attend; advanced reservations required at 309-434-2250; bit.ly/3aWBDxA.
Men's Lenten Breakfast; 7 a.m. March 3, online presentation hosted by Immanuel Bible Foundation; speaker: Ken Franzese; no tickets required; access at ibfoundation.org; donations accepted; 309-452-6710.
Registration open, Home Lawn & Garden Day 2021; 8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. March 6, virtual Home Lawn & Garden Day; by McLean County Master Gardeners, University of Illinois Extension; $10; register at go.illinois.edu/HLGD by March 3; more details at go.evvnt.com/726876-0 or 309-663-8306.