Calendar briefs

BHS Class of 1970 50th reunion; 6-8 p.m., Aug. 6, Happy Hour Meet & Greet, Jazz Upfront, no cost, cash bar; 6-9 p.m., Aug. 7, Reunion Dinner, Bloomington Country Club pool area, $32.50 per person, cash bar; first class to celebrate 50 years, 51 years later; Contact Dean Berenz at 858-750-5044; bhsraiders1970.com/ep_event.cfm?EventID=13029.

Eric Neal Ananias; 7 p.m., Aug. 6, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St. Monticello, IL; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner will be served at 5 p.m. before the show; 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550.

Redbird Fan Fair & Community Movie Night; 5-8 p.m.; Aug. 6, Hancock Stadium, N. Main Street, Normal; As a kickoff to the 2021-22 season, Illinois State Athletics is excited to host a fun-filled evening for the community at Hancock Stadium featuring Redbird Fan Fair and Community; https://go.evvnt.com/833210-0.

Concert 2: Brahms String Sextet No. 1, Op. 18; 7-8 p.m.; Aug. 6, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 106 W. Chestnut St., Bloomington; 309-826-3042; Concert #2 in a series of 4 chamber music concerts featuring orchestra musicians of the Illinois Symphony Orchestra; https://go.evvnt.com/829311-0.

MIOpera presents Rossini's The Barber of Seville; 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m.; Aug. 7, Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal; 309-838-9011; $20; Sung in Italian with English Supertitles Bribery, deception, delight, disguise and a whole lot of fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/823564-0.

Ice Cream Social at the Zoo; 12-3 p.m.; Aug. 7, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Summer Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/758616-0.

Luau Beach Party Open Skate; 1:30-3 p.m.; Aug. 7, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Summer Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/757394-0.

Antique Show; 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 7; 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Aug. 8; Exposition Gardens, 1601 W. Northmor Rd., Peoria; Admission $6; 309-691-6332.

Illinois State Soccer vs. Butler; 12-2 p.m.; Aug. 8, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; FREE ADMISSION - For more information, please visit GoRedbirds.com; https://go.evvnt.com/835613-0.

Chamber Music Festival: Dvorak's Serenade for Wind Instruments; 3-4 p.m.; Aug. 8, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 711 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-826-3042; Listen LIVE to the acclaimed musicians from the Illinois Symphony Orchestra at our Around the Town FREE Concert Series Chamber Fesitval; https://go.evvnt.com/839414-0.

The Peoria Municipal Band; 7 p.m., Aug. 11, front lawn of the Noble Center, 1125 W. Lake Ave., Lakeview Park, Peoria.

Saturdays on the Square; 7-11 p.m.; Aug. 14, Museum Square, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-820-3350; Free concert featuring North Mississippi Allstars, a Grammy nominated blues and southern rock band; https://go.evvnt.com/822429-0.