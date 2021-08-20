Calendar briefs

Peoria Municipal Band; 7 p.m., Aug. 20, United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria; 7 p.m., Aug. 22, on the lawn at Lakeview Park in front of the Noble Center; free; parking is adjacent to performance venues.

V8 Vast Change, New Souls, Young Club, Jamurai at nightshop; 7-10 p.m.; Aug. 20, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10; V8 Vast Change, New Souls, Young Club, Jamurai live at nightshop; https://go.evvnt.com/859149-0.

Ryan Williams "ELVIS" Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 20, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello, IL; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m. before the show; call 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550 for more information.

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 12-1 p.m.; Aug. 20, Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, 1607 Visa Drive, Normal; 800-272-0074; Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation in cooperation with Bloomington Elks Lodge #281 will sponsor a free children’s podiatry assessment clinic on Friday, August 20, in Normal.

Rockin' at the River Concert - Feudin' Hillbillys; 7-9 p.m.; Aug. 20, Pontiac Band Shell, Pontiac; Enjoy free live music from numerous different bands all summer long with different food vendors attending, and activities provided for lots of food, fun, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/802570-0.

Free Ice Breaker Open Skate Festival at the Arena; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Aug. 21, Grossinger Motors Arena, 101 S. Madison St., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Free Family Fun! Concessions for purchase!; https://go.evvnt.com/840875-0.

Open Cockpit Day; 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 21, Prairie Aviation Museum; 2929 E. Empire St., Bloomington.; Adults and Children 6 years and older $5; Children 5 and under free; museum members and active military free; prairieaviationmuseum.org; 309-663-7632.

Empousa, Yea Big, Jimonah, DJ Nick Tomaski at nightshop; 7-10 p.m.; Aug. 21, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $10; Empousa, Yea Big, Jimonah, DJ Nick Tomaski live at nightshop; https://go.evvnt.com/859307-0.

Illinois State Soccer vs. Illinois; 6-8 p.m.; Aug. 22, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; PACK-THE-PITCH GAME; https://go.evvnt.com/835632-0.

Huntsmen, Horseburner, Edna, Avenade/Great Value Jesus at nightshop; 8-11 p.m.; Aug. 22, Nightshop, 517 N. Main St., Bloomington; $12; Huntsmen, Horseburner, Edna, Avenade/Great Value Jesus at nightshop; https://go.evvnt.com/859336-0.

Annual VFW Auxiliary Group Sale; 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 27-28; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Aug. 29; 1006 E. Lincoln St., 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington; 309-275-3876; Proceeds will go to Veterans Assistance Programs.

PrimeTime Country Opry; 7 p.m., Aug. 28; Doors open at 6; Tickets $10; Olympia High School Auditorium, 7832 N 100 East Road, Stanford, IL; Questions, call 309-449-5484; In case of inclement weather, please call after 1 p.m. the day of the show, for updates; Visit PrimeTime Country Opry Show on Facebook.

Illinois State Soccer vs. St. Louis; 1-3 p.m.; Aug. 29, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; FREE ADMISSION - For more information, please visit GoRedbirds.com; https://go.evvnt.com/835639-0.