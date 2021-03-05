Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Stand up for Social Justice vigil; 12:15-12:45 p.m. March 9, in front of Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts; topic: Take Back Our Democracy! For the People Act.
Active Senior Tours at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m. March 10, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; for age 55 and up; no reservation needed; $5; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/720937-0.
Registration open, Zoo Adult Volunteer Roundup Meetings; 10-11:30 a.m. March 13, 5:30-7 p.m. March 16, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; informational meeting, pre-registration required by calling 309-434-2829; go.evvnt.com/741680-0.
Biscuits & Gravy breakfast; 7-10 a.m. March 13, VFW, Fairbury; host: VFW Auxiliary 9789; carry-out, delivery available, call 815-692-4210 after 7 a.m. March 13; donations accepted.