Calendar briefs

Fourth of July in Bloomington; 9 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; July 4, Miller Park, Bloomington; 309-434-2260;  https://go.evvnt.com/809870-0.

City of Bloomington Miller Park Fourth of July Classic Car Cruise Celebration; 3-7 p.m.; July 4, Miller Park, Bloomington; 309-434-2260; Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/809872-0.

Christmas In July Open Skate; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; July 10, Bloomington Ice Center, 201 S. Roosevelt Ave., Bloomington; 309-434-2260; pre-registration required; https://go.evvnt.com/757377-0.

Rockin' at the River concerts; Kaleidoscope Eyes, 7-9 p.m. July 10, and Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band, 7-9 p.m. July 15, both at Pontiac Band Shell, Pontiac; free live music from numerous bands all summer long with different food vendors attending and activities provided for lots of food, fun and more; https://go.evvnt.com/802540-0.

