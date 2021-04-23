Calendar briefs

Friends of the Dominy Library Spring Book Sale; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 23, 9 a.m.-noon April 24, Dominy Memorial Library, Fairbury; 815-692-3231; go.evvnt.com/763324-0.
Pancake & Sausage Breakfast; 7-10 a.m. April 24, First United Presbyterian Church, LeRoy; benefits: summer camps, mission trips; take-out available; $4-7; 309-962-5011.
DUEL 2021 - A Night of Fun and Fundraising for CPN; 5-9 p.m. April 24, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; dueling pianos; benefits: Child Protection Network; $600, table of 8; virtual option; go.evvnt.com/765911-2.
A Serenade to Spring online gala and auction; 6-10 p.m. April 25; benefits: Illinois Symphony Guild; go.evvnt.com/766641-0; 309-826-3042.
Lincoln Reagan Dinner tickets available; 6 p.m. April 30, DoubleTree by Hilton, Bloomington; keynote speakers: State Senator Sally Turner and Attorney Esther Joy King, Moline; $65; www.McLeanCountyRepublicans.org; 309-284-9394.
Biscuits & Gravy breakfast; 7-10 a.m. May 1, VFW, Fairbury; host: VFW Auxiliary 9789; carry-out, delivery available, call 815-692-4210 after 7 a.m. May 1; donations accepted.
Bloomington Pre-Season Pool Passes On Sale; beginning at 5 a.m. May 3 through May 28, Bloomington Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts, Bloomington; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/756910-0.
Kiwanis Mother’s Day Flower Sale; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. May 5-8, parking lot of Shoppes at College Hills, Normal, between Yankee Candle and Ann Taylor Loft; benefits: Camp Limberlost, local children’s projects of Bloomington Kiwanis.
The Queens Market; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. May 8, 411 E. Gridley Road, Gridley; 309-452-3213; $5; family-friendly vendor market and food trucks; tickets at go.evvnt.com/754363-0.