Calendar briefs

Saturdays on the Square; 7-11 p.m.; Aug. 14, Museum Square, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-820-3350; Free concert featuring North Mississippi Allstars, a Grammy nominated blues and southern rock band; https://go.evvnt.com/822429-0.

A Helping Hand; 12 p.m. until everything is gone, Aug. 14, Maple Grove Estates, big field next to the mailboxes, 1232 Theta St., Bloomington; School Supplies Giveaway; supplies, backpacks, shoes, clothing (K-8) and some high school; hot dogs, chips, juice, candy and games; free; More information at A Helping Hand event on Facebook; hosted by Tosha Powell Neal.

Western Avenue Community Center's 95th Birthday; 10 a.m-12 p.m., Bike Clinic; 12-4 p.m., Block Party, Aug. 14, Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Avenue, Bloomington; free; RSVP 309-829-4807.

Illinois State Soccer Red/White Scrimmage; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Aug. 15, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; FREE ADMISSION - For more information, please visit GoRedbirds.com; https://go.evvnt.com/835619-0.

Night for Sights; 5-9 p.m.; Aug. 15, Epiphany Farms Estate, 23676 E. 800 N. Road, Downs; 312-469-5523; $100; Night for Sight, a magical evening and benefit to support Eversight’s sight-saving services; https://go.evvnt.com/842871-0.

The Peoria Municipal Band; 7 p.m., Aug. 15, front lawn of Noble Center, 1125 W. Lake Ave., Lakeview Park, Peoria; 7 p.m., Aug. 18, "Tropical Paradise" Night, Noble Center; 7 p.m., Aug. 20; United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria; free; parking is adjacent to performance venues.

Drive-In Movie; 8 p.m., Aug. 18, The Peanuts Movie, The Shoppes at College Hills, Normal; Free; attendees can pick up fish and chips from Destihl, pepperoni pizza from Joe's Station House Pizza Pub or a pack of original Roadies from Logans Roadhouse; parking spots available; reservation required through Eventbrite; first 100 guests will receive a special gift supplied by Yankee Candle; More information via Facebook.

Bluesman Tab Benoit, Whiskey Bayou Revue on Tour; 7:30-10 p.m.; Aug. 18, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; (309) 820-0352; Renowned Blues Guitarist Tab Benoit On Tour With Whiskey Bayou Revue Throughout 2021! Performs Locally: THE CASTLE THEATRE - Wed, August 18; https://go.evvnt.com/836933-0.

20 Stars for LIFE; 7-11 p.m.; Aug. 19, BW Signature Collection, Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center, 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington; 309-828-3406; $50; Great Plains LIFE Foundation will hold their annual 20 Stars for LIFE on Thursday evening, August 19th at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington, IL; https://go.evvnt.com/838077-0.

Ryan Williams "ELVIS" Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 20, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello, IL; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m. before the show; call 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550 for more information.

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 12-1 p.m.; Aug. 20, Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, 1607 Visa Drive, Normal; 800-272-0074; Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation in cooperation with Bloomington Elks Lodge #281 will sponsor a free children’s podiatry assessment clinic on Friday, August 20, 2021 in Normal IL;

Rockin' at the River Concert - Feudin' Hillbillys; 7-9 p.m.; Aug. 20, Pontiac Band Shell, Pontiac; Enjoy free live music from numerous different bands all summer long with different food vendors attending, and activities provided for lots of food, fun, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/802570-0.