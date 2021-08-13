 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar of events

Calendar briefs

080121SaturdayonSquare2.jpg

The band Great Peacock plays July 31 in downtown Bloomington as part of the at Saturdays on the Square concert series. The series continues with the North Mississippi Allstars on Aug. 14.

 Carlos T. Miranda, For The Pantagraph

Saturdays on the Square; 7-11 p.m.; Aug. 14, Museum Square, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington; 309-820-3350; Free concert featuring North Mississippi Allstars, a Grammy nominated blues and southern rock band; https://go.evvnt.com/822429-0.

A Helping Hand; 12 p.m. until everything is gone, Aug. 14, Maple Grove Estates, big field next to the mailboxes, 1232 Theta St., Bloomington; School Supplies Giveaway; supplies, backpacks, shoes, clothing (K-8) and some high school; hot dogs, chips, juice, candy and games; free; More information at A Helping Hand event on Facebook; hosted by Tosha Powell Neal.

Western Avenue Community Center's 95th Birthday; 10 a.m-12 p.m., Bike Clinic; 12-4 p.m., Block Party, Aug. 14, Western Avenue Community Center, 600 N. Western Avenue, Bloomington; free; RSVP 309-829-4807.

Illinois State Soccer Red/White Scrimmage; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Aug. 15, Adelaide Soccer Field, 500 N. Adelaide St., Normal; FREE ADMISSION - For more information, please visit GoRedbirds.com; https://go.evvnt.com/835619-0.

Night for Sights; 5-9 p.m.; Aug. 15, Epiphany Farms Estate, 23676 E. 800 N. Road, Downs; 312-469-5523; $100; Night for Sight, a magical evening and benefit to support Eversight’s sight-saving services; https://go.evvnt.com/842871-0.

People are also reading…

The Peoria Municipal Band; 7 p.m., Aug. 15, front lawn of Noble Center, 1125 W. Lake Ave., Lakeview Park, Peoria; 7 p.m., Aug. 18, "Tropical Paradise" Night, Noble Center; 7 p.m., Aug. 20; United Presbyterian Church, 2400 W. Northmoor Road, Peoria; free; parking is adjacent to performance venues.

Drive-In Movie; 8 p.m., Aug. 18, The Peanuts Movie, The Shoppes at College Hills, Normal; Free; attendees can pick up fish and chips from Destihl, pepperoni pizza from Joe's Station House Pizza Pub or a pack of original Roadies from Logans Roadhouse; parking spots available; reservation required through Eventbrite; first 100 guests will receive a special gift supplied by Yankee Candle; More information via Facebook.

Bluesman Tab Benoit, Whiskey Bayou Revue on Tour; 7:30-10 p.m.; Aug. 18, The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington; (309) 820-0352; Renowned Blues Guitarist Tab Benoit On Tour With Whiskey Bayou Revue Throughout 2021! Performs Locally: THE CASTLE THEATRE - Wed, August 18; https://go.evvnt.com/836933-0.

20 Stars for LIFE; 7-11 p.m.; Aug. 19, BW Signature Collection, Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center, 1413 Leslie Drive, Bloomington; 309-828-3406; $50; Great Plains LIFE Foundation will hold their annual 20 Stars for LIFE on Thursday evening, August 19th at the Parke Regency Hotel in Bloomington, IL; https://go.evvnt.com/838077-0.

Ryan Williams "ELVIS" Show; 7 p.m., Aug. 20, Bement Country Opry, 201 N. State St., Monticello, IL; doors open at 6 p.m.; $10 per person; dinner served at 5 p.m. before the show; call 217-778-0990 or 217-377-0550 for more information.

Bloomington Elks Free Children's Podiatry Clinic; 12-1 p.m.; Aug. 20, Cortese Foot & Ankle Clinic, 1607 Visa Drive, Normal; 800-272-0074; Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation in cooperation with Bloomington Elks Lodge #281 will sponsor a free children’s podiatry assessment clinic on Friday, August 20, 2021 in Normal IL;

Rockin' at the River Concert - Feudin' Hillbillys; 7-9 p.m.; Aug. 20, Pontiac Band Shell, Pontiac; Enjoy free live music from numerous different bands all summer long with different food vendors attending, and activities provided for lots of food, fun, and more!; https://go.evvnt.com/802570-0.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News