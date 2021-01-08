Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Holiday Spectacular Zoomtacular 2020; free virtual show; available through Jan. 22 at holidayspectacular.org.
Active Senior Tours at the Zoo; 8:30-9:30 a.m. Jan. 13, Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; age 55 and older; $5; 309-434-2260; go.evvnt.com/720934-0.
O'Neil Pool Virtual Public Forum; 5-7 p.m. Jan. 21; Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts seeks public input on the development of new pool and amenities in O’Neil Park; information and forum link (when available) are at BloomingtonParks.org and PR&CA social media pages.