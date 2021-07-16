Calendar briefs

Glorious Garden Festival; 1-7 p.m.; July 16, David Davis Mansion; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; July 17, David Davis Mansion, Bloomington; advanced tickets $18 for adults, $10 children and free for children ages 0-12; sales ending at noon; June 15; Tickets can be purchased for $20 on the lawn starting at 1 p.m. the day of the event; 309-828-1084; https://daviddavismansion.org/.

Rockin Terry Lee; 7 p.m.; July 16, Bement Country Opry, Monticello; $15 per seat; Jerry Lewis Style.

CIBBQ Showdown People's Choice; 2:30-4:30 a.m.; July 17, Eureka College, 300 E. College Ave., Eureka; The Central Illinois BBQ Throw-down along with St. Jude Runs invite you to judge who has the best bbq pulled pork!; https://go.evvnt.com/812825-0.

Miller Park Zookeeper Olympics; 1-3 p.m.; July 17, Miller Park Zoo, 1020 S. Morris Ave., Bloomington; 1309-434-2260; Summer Fun!; https://go.evvnt.com/758034-0.

Vrooman Handmade Art Sale; 11 a.m.- July 18, 5 p.m.; July 17, 701 E. Taylor St., 701 E. Taylor St., Bloomington; 309-828-8816; $3; Come out and support local artists, tour the main floor of the mansion, and enjoy the lovely gardens!;

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty Concert 2; 1-2:30 p.m.; July 18, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-556-3547; Please join us for our second faculty concert with the Illinois Chamber Music Festival. All concerts are held in Westbrook Auditorium and are free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/818499-0.

COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccines; 2-6 p.m.; July 21, Scott Early Learning Center, 1119 E. Taylor St., Bloomington; Children's Home & Aid's Scott Early Learning Center is offering COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines on July 21, 2021 from 2 – 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, you can also register at: bit.ly/ScottCenterVaccine; https://go.evvnt.com/822622-0.

Miscast Cabaret; 7:30 p.m.- July 24, 9:30 p.m.; July 22, Community Players Theatre, 201 Robinhood Lane, Bloomington; $11; Broadway songs you know and love..with a little twist!; https://go.evvnt.com/825982-0.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Student Concert 1; 7:30-9 p.m.; July 22, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-556-3547; Please join us for our first student concert in the Illinois Chamber Music Festival lineup. All concerts are free and open to the public. We hope you can join us!; https://go.evvnt.com/818511-0.

Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty Concert 3; 7:30-9 p.m.; July 23, Illinois Wesleyan University, 1312 Park St., Bloomington; 309-556-3547; Please join us for our third and final Illinois Chamber Music Festival Faculty concert of the summer lineup. All concerts are held in the Westbrook Auditorium and are free and open to the public; https://go.evvnt.com/818504-0.