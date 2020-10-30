Calendar briefs

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL
Halloween Spooktacular Party Open Skate; 1-3 p.m. Oct. 31, Bloomington Ice Center, Bloomington; pre-registration required; 309-434-2250; https://go.evvnt.com/684182-0.
Trick-or-Treat at the Mansion; 4-6 p.m. Oct. 31, David Davis Mansion, Bloomington; 309-828-1084; https://go.evvnt.com/695875-0.
Prayer Vigil for Peace and Unity; 6-7 p.m. Nov. 4; video prayer vigil hosted by Wesley United Methodist Church and the McLean County Interfaith Alliance; www.wesley-umc.com/2020/10/prayer-vigil.
Christmas In The Country; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Nov. 5-7, West Twin Grove Christian Church, 14237 Twin Grove Road, Bloomington; 309-826-4058; free; Christmas bazaar.
