Can a healthy Khalil Mack be a dominant force again? 20 questions for the Chicago Bears to consider beyond Justin Fields and the QB situation

5. Will Germain Ifedi be a steady option at right tackle?

When the Bears signed Ifedi a year ago, they did so with the idea of moving him inside to right guard where they thought he would be better than at right tackle, where he spent most of four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

After Bobby Massie went down with a knee injury and more dominoes fell on the O-line, Ifedi found himself outside at right tackle, where he started the final six games.

He played well enough to earn a one-year, $4.25 million contract and with fifth-round pick Larry Borom in the mix, he will have to hold off the rookie, who could be part of the plan moving forward.

6. What is the next step for Cole Kmet?

The second-round pick showed incremental growth last season that can be tracked by his playing time, which steadily increased. Kmet has the ability to help in the running game and be an effective passing target in the middle of the field.

"We have outlined some things in our Zoom calls during the Phase 1 part of OTAs," tight ends coach Clancy Barone said, "and going back looking at all the snaps and things he can certainly get better at, everything from technique to seeing what the defense is pre-snap and post-snap.