Capitol riot condemned at Bloomington-Normal vigil (Plus copy)

BLOOMINGTON — Mollie Ward told a crowd outside the Law and Justice Center in Bloomington that her 16-year-old son asked her last Wednesday night at the dinner table “When did people think this was OK?” in regards to the riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Ward, a Bloomington City Council alderwoman and a member of the group Not In Our Town, said she found herself not having an answer for her son, as she was the final speaker last Thursday night at a pro-democracy vigil condemning the actions at the Capitol.

“I realized as I was talking to him that in reality — I’ve heard this phrase and we heard it over and over tonight — ‘This is what democracy looks like.’ Well, I’m here to tell you in a democratic society, people shouldn’t have to take to the streets. That’s not what democracy looks like and what we saw yesterday, most precisely was not what democracy looks like,” Ward said. "It was an embarrassment. It was a disgrace. It was a shame, but it wasn’t new because I actually questioned whether our country has ever seen truly what democracy looks like.”