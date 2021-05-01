Cardinals complete sweep as 'Tsunami' Martinez swamps Pirates

Pirates starter Wil Crowe walked leadoff hitter Paul DeJong in the second inning, allowed a single to Tyler O'Neill, and then could not contain the inning before Bader came up. With Martinez on deck, Bader drilled a 87-mph slider into the left-center seats for all the runs the game offered.

An ongoing concern for the Cardinals in the past week resurfaced along the Allegheny River in the fourth inning and will trickle after them as far as opponents take it.

Again a pitch from a Cardinals' pitcher veered up and in and drilled an opponent in the face. This past week, reliever Genesis Cabrera hit Bryce Harper in the face with a pitch, and followed that with a pitch into the ribs of Didi Gregorius.

Earlier this season, Reds rookie Jonathan India was hit by a pitch from a Cardinal, and on Sunday in the fourth inning Martinez let loose a fastball that caught Pirates' catcher Jacob Stallings in the face.

He remained in the game.

In the wake of the frightening moment with Harper, Shildt acknowledged that even if the Cardinals don't have the intent to hit or pitch above the shoulders, they would have to face the possibility of a reputation.