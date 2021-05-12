Cardinals' fan capacity could approach 30,000 for Cubs series

The St. Louis Cardinals won’t have their usual 48,000 or so capacity crowds for their weekend series with the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on May 21-23 but they will have a new capacity.

The Cardinals got word Tuesday night that they had received approval from the City of St. Louis and the Health Department to increase capacity at Busch Stadium to approximately double what it had been in time for the Cubs series.

Capacity was in the 14,400 range previously, based on 32 percent capacity and club president Bill DeWitt III said that could mean close to 30,000 capacity for the weekend Cubs series, “depending on final seating manifests still being developed."

“It is very good news,” said DeWitt, who said he was holding out hope that by sometime in mid-June, the Cardinals might have a chance to have a full ballpark. But, on that score, he said, “I don’t want to presume too much. We’ll take it as it goes.”

Seating pods will be spaced a minimum of three feet apart in all directions at the stadium.

Additional tickets for the Cubs’ series are on sale at cardinals.com or via phone at 314-345-9000, with tickets starting as low as $20.

