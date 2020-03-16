Cardinals' Paul DeJong feels conflicted with camps about to close

Second baseman Kolten Wong, who had seized the leadoff job by hitting .333 with an on-base percentage of over .500, said, “This is a bunch of weird stuff. I’m just nervous. I don’t know what to do. We haven’t got any clarification on what’s about to happen. I’ve heard rumors of quarantines. It’s such a sketchy time when no one is giving you clear facts of what’s going to happen. I guess you try to stay ready for anything.”

Asked how he might maintain his edge, Wong said, “At this point, baseball is kind of second. I’m going to try to stick with my throwing routine. I’ve got some balls. I’ve got a net and (batting) tee here. I’ve got a townhouse and I spent the past two days kind of organizing my garage.”

Thirty-eight-old Adam Wainwright spun his best game of the spring in the final game of the spring when he worked five scoreless innings, said, “There’s tons of uncertainty. We don’t really know where to go because we don’t know how long this is going to last. We’re going to pack up and go. . . where?

“I’ve got seven people in my family now. There’s a bunch of stuff. You don’t want to pack up and go somewhere and then you unpack it, pack back up and go somewhere else.