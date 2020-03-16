Cardinals' Paul DeJong feels conflicted with camps about to close

JUPITER, Fla. — Paul DeJong, the hottest hitter in the st. Louis Cardinals' camp this spring before the Grapefruit League games were stopped, carried armfuls of equipment Monday morning, anticipating the announcement of Major League Baseball shuttering of camps entirely. As he loaded his car, DeJong said, “I think they’re being pre-cautious. Overly pre-cautious, which I understand.”
There were a couple of games of catch being conducted among pitchers but little work was engaged in by the players, who, at that point, were allowed to work out at their teams’ own facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak. .
That they won’t be able to any longer, said DeJong, “feels like a punishment. I don’t know what to think. But we can always get ready to go again.
“I may have to go to Jeff Albert’s back yard.”
Albert is the Cardinals’ hitting coach and, like DeJong, lives here in Jupiter.
“He’s got a cage and everything,” said DeJong, a former Illinois State star.
“It’s usable,” said Albert.
DeJong said, “I think I’ll be able to manage. It’s just the unknown of when we’ll be able to start back up. That’s the biggest part, after the concern for safety. How real that concern is is the question.”
Second baseman Kolten Wong, who had seized the leadoff job by hitting .333 with an on-base percentage of over .500, said, “This is a bunch of weird stuff. I’m just nervous. I don’t know what to do. We haven’t got any clarification on what’s about to happen. I’ve heard rumors of quarantines. It’s such a sketchy time when no one is giving you clear facts of what’s going to happen. I guess you try to stay ready for anything.”
Asked how he might maintain his edge, Wong said, “At this point, baseball is kind of second. I’m going to try to stick with my throwing routine. I’ve got some balls. I’ve got a net and (batting) tee here. I’ve got a townhouse and I spent the past two days kind of organizing my garage.”
Thirty-eight-old Adam Wainwright spun his best game of the spring in the final game of the spring when he worked five scoreless innings, said, “There’s tons of uncertainty. We don’t really know where to go because we don’t know how long this is going to last. We’re going to pack up and go. . . where?
“I’ve got seven people in my family now. There’s a bunch of stuff. You don’t want to pack up and go somewhere and then you unpack it, pack back up and go somewhere else.
“I don’t expect anybody to feel sorry for us because we’ve got a great situation. But the weirdest thing and saddest thing for us is that we can’t go out and perform for other people. That’s what we’re made to do. Our job is to be a baseball player. Our job at its core is to entertain people.
“I’ve got tons of hobbies. But what I’m supposed to be doing right now, I’m not allowed to do.
“At a time like this, people need entertainment.”