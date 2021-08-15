Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas deals strong rehab outing in Peoria Chiefs win

PEORIA — Miles Mikolas dominated in his rehab start for the Peoria Chiefs on Saturday in a High-A Central League game at Dozer Park.

The 32-year-old retired 15 straight batters for 16 outs before giving up a bunt single, a single to center and a two-run single in the sixth.

He finished up with seven innings, six hits, three runs (all earned), no walks and eight strikeouts on 85 pitches (59 strikes) to earn the victory in a 7-3 Chiefs decision over Cedar Rapids.

It was the longest rehab outing Mikolas has made in 2021 in both innings and pitches.

"My choice is to make the next start in the big leagues, that's where everybody always want to be," Mikolas said. "But as much as I hate to admit, this was a start I needed to maybe get a little longer into the game, kind of feel a little fatigue toward the end and get my legs under me for a full set of pitches."

Is he ready to take the mound for St. Louis?

"That's above my pay grade," Mikolas said. "I feel like I'm ready. If they need me, I'll take the ball in five days wherever they give it to me."

Mikolas' first pitch of the game to Cedar Rapids lefty Edouard Julien sliced into left field for a single. Kernels DH Yunio Severino singled up middle for first and third. A 3-6 double-play plated a run for Cedar Rapids.

The Chiefs rallied to give Mikolas a 3-1 lead on a two-run go-ahead homer from Zade Richardson.

Mikolas got the first out in the sixth inning to extend his run to 15 straight hitters retired.

Then Cedar Rapids picked up a bunt single and a single to center with one out, then a two-run single to right by Matt Wallner to cut Peoria's lead to 4-3.

Mikolas pitched the seventh and walked off to an ovation from the crowd. A few minutes later he was standing outside the Chiefs clubhouse, arm wrapped in ice, ready to head to his hotel.

He planned to treat the Chiefs to a dinner (Italian) and head home in the morning.

Mikolas, who went on the IL in May with a flexor tendon strain in his throwing arm, was the first Cardinals player to do a rehab assignment for the Chiefs since pitcher Carlos Martinez on May 5, 2019.

It was Mikolas' eighth minor league appearance in 2021. He had five previous appearances for Triple-A Memphis and two with Double-A Springfield. His stint with the Chiefs was his fifth rehab outing since July 24.

Mikolas missed the 2020 season after having surgery to repair that flexor tendon.

He signed a four-year, $68 million deal with St. Louis before the 2019 season. He went 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA in 2018 after returning from playing in Japan the previous three years.

