Cardinals ponder options for starting rotation

During his introductory press conference after a trade to the White Sox this past week, former Cardinals innings hulk Lance Lynn outlined how his workouts were focused this past summer on leading the league in starts, in pitches delivered, and that he would be ready in 2021 for a starter’s traditional haul of 200 innings and at least 33 starts.

“Because that’s why they got me,” he said, grinning.

Handling a bulk increase in innings from this past, shortened season — during which Lynn’s 84 led the majors — to this coming year will be a riddle for every team, at every level.

Clubs try to avoid sharp upticks in workload from one year to the next because of injury risk, and whether the coming summer features 162 games, as imagined, or something shorter, starters at the big-league level will be asked to, in some cases, double their innings.

Some prospects will go from throwing zero innings in games to — well, to be determined, but more than zero. The White Sox added Lynn to devour innings.

His old haunt, the Cardinals’ rotation, will throw numbers at the question.