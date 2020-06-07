Cardinals prepare for unique amateur draft

“The absence of the structure of the draft is going to make that pool of players and their ultimate landing spots look different than before because factors that are out of the team’s control — location, childhood fandom, etc. — are going to be a part of the prospect’s calculus and they never were before.”

The Cardinals have outfitted scouts with talking points and other sales pitches for these undrafted players, and part of the message to them will be the club’s history of promoting from all corners of the draft and from the team’s practice of “promoting as rapidly as production demands.”

It will be an unfamiliar ending to an abbreviated draft chocked with oddities.

As owners and the players’ union continue to circle each other in the ring of negotiations for a season — landing a few uppercuts, blocking a few counterpunches — the first real glimpse of teams experiencing acute financial distress will be this week.

It is possible that some teams make their picks based on spending less, not acquiring more talent.

That could upset the first round as teams trying to reduce cost wherever possible, take players they aren’t likely to sign or reach for players who are willing to take less than a pick’s prescribed bonus.