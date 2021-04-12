Cardinals rookie Oviedo proves he is ready for his closeup

ST. LOUIS — The pitcher the Cardinals kept mostly to themselves all spring, rehearsing and rehearsing him off stage, came out from the wings Sunday and showed for an audience of more than 13,000 how he is much more than an understudy.
Added to the active roster that morning for situations like arose that afternoon, rookie Johan Oviedo rescued the Cardinals’ bullpen from further strain with 4⅔ scoreless innings at Busch Stadium.
In his sudden long-relief appearance, Oviedo pitched more than twice as many innings Sunday as he did in the entirety of Grapefruit League play and revealed what he had been working on during those scripted, back-field appearances.
Out of sight, this is what they had in mind.
“Not one for hyperbole, so I shot it straight,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He was really good in spring training. And proof was in the pudding today.”
Originally scheduled to throw opposite Kwang Hyun Kim during a simulated game Sunday at the Cardinals’ alternate site in Sauget, Oviedo was thrust into the team's 9-3 loss in the second inning.
He gave a sneak peek of the role he will play in the coming weeks as the Cardinals utilize a modified six-man rotation. They trailed by seven runs, all of them allowed by starter Daniel Ponce de Leon, and a three-run homer had just swept the bases clean. Oviedo allowed a single to the first batter he faced — and then retired the next eight consecutive Brewers.
He did so with a mix of pitches he did not trust during his cameos in the majors last summer. What he focused on all spring was what he started during intensive individual workouts this past winter in Tampa, Fla. — improving his feel for pitches beyond the fastball and slider.
He brought the heat with a fastball that touched 98 mph. Before the ninth inning Oviedo had thrown the game’s fastest 32 pitches by someone not named Jordan Hicks, 31 of them at 95 mph or swifter. He could overpower and then outwit.
He unspooled a nascent changeup five times Sunday and got two swings and misses. His manager called it “filthy.” Five of his 14 sliders got whiffs.
And, Oviedo threw 13 curves and Milwaukee swung over two of them. That was a pitch he ditched last season when he lost the feel for it and focused on the slider.
“I said, ‘OK, I have to get that pitch back,’” Oviedo explained. “That’s the work I did in Tampa when I came back from winter ball. I just locked down every single bullpen (session) — throw all four pitches for strikes. Every live BP, I was not only getting comfortable with throwing fastball (and) slider, I was throwing changeups 2-0. I’ve never (been) doing that. Seeing myself throw a changeup any count, curveball any count.”
Said Shildt: “It’s a recipe for a lot of quality innings.”
That was the Cardinals’ stated purpose for having Oviedo spend so much of spring throwing in B-games and simulated contests and not in spring games “on main street,” as pitching coach Mike Maddux called them.
The schedule worked against the 23-year-old righthander as he mirrored opening day starter Jack Flaherty. Thus, innings were not available to him in Grapefruit League games. The Cardinals made the call early to keep Oviedo on a starter’s program. An added benefit was more subtle.
Oviedo made five starts for the Cardinals in 2020, and in those 24⅔ innings almost nine out of every 10 pitches were either his fastball or slider.
The changeup intrigued his coaches.
“Needs to be thrown a little bit more,” Shildt said.
The curveball had once been an asset.
“Also, needs to be thrown more to develop,” Shildt said.
In “main street” games, Oviedo would have veered toward the standards to have success and get results so he could audition for the team. To give him the chance to work on pitches away from the scoreboard and the big stage, he spent time workshopping away from it.
That is where he gained confidence, learned to improvise with the off-speed pitches and brought that north.