Cardinals rookie Oviedo proves he is ready for his closeup

ST. LOUIS — The pitcher the Cardinals kept mostly to themselves all spring, rehearsing and rehearsing him off stage, came out from the wings Sunday and showed for an audience of more than 13,000 how he is much more than an understudy.

Added to the active roster that morning for situations like arose that afternoon, rookie Johan Oviedo rescued the Cardinals’ bullpen from further strain with 4⅔ scoreless innings at Busch Stadium.

In his sudden long-relief appearance, Oviedo pitched more than twice as many innings Sunday as he did in the entirety of Grapefruit League play and revealed what he had been working on during those scripted, back-field appearances.

Out of sight, this is what they had in mind.

“Not one for hyperbole, so I shot it straight,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He was really good in spring training. And proof was in the pudding today.”

Originally scheduled to throw opposite Kwang Hyun Kim during a simulated game Sunday at the Cardinals’ alternate site in Sauget, Oviedo was thrust into the team's 9-3 loss in the second inning.