Cards' Miles Mikolas thinks he'll be ready for opening day ... whenever that is

“I guess I’m in a unique situation where I was on a slow-buildup throwing program anyway, so what this does is allow me not to miss any time," he said.

“Where I am now and where I’m going ... once the season starts, I figure I’ll be able to help my team from the get-go, which is a comforting thought to me not having to watch the guys play without me.

“Mid-spring training around the league, a handful of guys are looking at this like it stinks to not be playing, but we get a chance to help our teams from the start of the season. If we’re not going until mid-May or June, I’ll be there suiting up. I’m excited for it.”

Every other day, Mikolas is playing catch, gradually extending his distance and “able to put a little bit behind it. Then, I’m working out in between, keeping my lungs strong and keeping my legs under me.

"One step at a time until we get some word on this. Guys are doing their best to stay in shape. Once we get a spring training 2.0 schedule, we’ll be ready to go.”

Mikolas, in the first year of a four-year, $68 million contract, will have to be creative when it comes time for him to face hitters. But he does live in Jupiter and always has.