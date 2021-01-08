Carpenter aims to make offensive impact again for Cardinals

“The last couple of years I’ve kind of been doing my own thing at my ranch. I have a gym there. By ‘doing my own thing’ I was doing what (guidance) the team was providing, as far as weightlifting and training,” Carpenter said.

At the performance center, Carpenter said he can better work on “rotational (bat) speed and rotational power. My baseball functionality strength has gotten a lot better.

“I want to get into the best shape I can possibly be in for my age and at this part of my career. ”

There is no question that Carpenter and his career are on the clock. Unless he has a monster year and hits in the upper third of the lineup all season, he is unlikely to have enough plate appearances for his $18.5 million contract, in its last year, to vest at $18.5 million for 2022.

“I’d have to have a really, really good year — which is the goal, obviously,” Carpenter said. Unless he has a decent year, Carpenter might not only be gone from the Cardinals after this season but he might be out of the majors.

“The way I look at it is that this is the most important spring training for me,” Carpenter said. “More than anything, I want to prove to myself that I can still be the productive player that I have been for most of my career.”