Carpenter aims to make offensive impact again for Cardinals

Matt Carpenter said that for the past two seasons an oft moribund Cardinals offense should have been looking to add an impact hitter. By name, that hitter was Matt Carpenter.
“The last two seasons, in my eyes, our offense has been about a bat short,” said Carpenter by telephone. “One bat short of being really productive.
“I say that because our team, our front office, everybody ... had planned for that bat to be me. I have basically been the one bat missing. I put a lot of the responsibility for the offensive woes the past two seasons on myself.
“That’s not to say that I feel like I’m some kind of savior. But my lack of production has really caused some of the issues in our offensive struggles. If I can get back to what I’m capable of, that makes our whole lineup better.”
After disappointing seasons of a .226 batting average in 2019 and then .186 in the 58-game season of 2020, the 35-year-old Carpenter said he has changed his offseason training approach.
Instead of the normal weightlifting, etc., he would be doing at his ranch in Glen Rose, Texas, Carpenter has taken to driving two hours round-trip to Fort Worth to work out three hours a day three times a week at a sports performance center with other big leaguers such as Colorado’s Trevor Story and San Diego’s Trent Grisham.
“The last couple of years I’ve kind of been doing my own thing at my ranch. I have a gym there. By ‘doing my own thing’ I was doing what (guidance) the team was providing, as far as weightlifting and training,” Carpenter said.
At the performance center, Carpenter said he can better work on “rotational (bat) speed and rotational power. My baseball functionality strength has gotten a lot better.
“I want to get into the best shape I can possibly be in for my age and at this part of my career. ”
There is no question that Carpenter and his career are on the clock. Unless he has a monster year and hits in the upper third of the lineup all season, he is unlikely to have enough plate appearances for his $18.5 million contract, in its last year, to vest at $18.5 million for 2022.
“I’d have to have a really, really good year — which is the goal, obviously,” Carpenter said. Unless he has a decent year, Carpenter might not only be gone from the Cardinals after this season but he might be out of the majors.
“The way I look at it is that this is the most important spring training for me,” Carpenter said. “More than anything, I want to prove to myself that I can still be the productive player that I have been for most of my career.”
Judging by public reaction in St. Louis, the third baseman has to prove to a lot of people that he still can play. “I’m a very self-motivated player and always have been,” he said.
“I’ve made my entire career by proving to myself that I could do it and then, secondarily, proving it to others. I hold myself to a really high expectation, and I’ve fallen short of that the last couple of seasons.
“I really want to prove it to myself and my teammates and then to the front office and obviously our fan base. It kind of goes in order.”
Carpenter’s most recent season of substance was 2018, when he rode a summer surge to 36 home runs and an .897 OPS after a horrid start. But he had a .726 OPS in 2019 and even lower at .640 this past season.
“Without trying to make a bunch of excuses, 2019 was just one of those years where I just couldn’t get it going and I ended up losing playing time,” Carpenter said.
“I don’t think last year was even a fair representation. I felt great in spring training and had a good one. And then I felt even better in the summer camp and had a good one.
“We played five games and then (because of positive coronavirus tests) we sat in our rooms for two and a half weeks without doing anything,” Carpenter said. “And then we played 48 games in something like 25 days. At 34 years old, that was a challenge. That was just an unfair deal that we went through.
“Hitting is a rhythm and momentum type thing. We never got a chance to gather any momentum either individually or as a team because of the circumstances we were in. Doubleheaders every day. After having so much time off, nobody could really find a groove.
“I don’t think last year was a fair representation, hitting or pitching, good or bad.”
Carpenter did rise to .216 in early September but promptly went nothing for 23 again to fall well below the Mendoza line (.200).
Every regular was below norm, and hitting coach Jeff Albert, entering his third season, is blamed in many circles.
“Jeff has kind of taken the fall for us not hitting to our caliber,” Carpenter said. “But, at the end of the day, he’s done a good job of getting us ready to play. The sole responsibility falls on the players at some point. We’ve just got to do a better job. And I think we will. I think we’re going to surprise a lot of teams.”
With Kolten Wong’s option not being picked up, Tommy Edman so far is the second baseman after sharing time with Carpenter at third in 2020. Carpenter also did designated hitter duty 14 times.
“In my mind as a competitor and where I feel physically, I consider myself an everyday player,” Carpenter said. “As a self-evaluator and being realistic, there are years where you knew for sure your name was going to be written in the lineup and that you deserved to be up there. I’m kind of in the mode now where I’ve got to prove that daily.”
At this reading, Carpenter is the longest tenured Cardinals player at just over nine years. “That,” he said, “is crazy.”
That does not include, of course, free agents Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright, who are considering Cardinals’ offers as well as potentially others after a total of 33 seasons in St. Louis uniforms.
“My mind isn’t even wrapped about what it would be like without them, if that makes sense,” Carpenter said. “I can’t imagine even suiting up every day without one of those guys in uniform, let alone both of them. From a teammates’ standpoint, we want both of them back, not just as players but what they mean to our team from a leadership standpoint.”
Carpenter admits he often thinks that this will be the final time he goes to Jupiter, Florida, for training camp, something he has done since 2009 when he came out of TCU as a fifth-year senior.
“Of course,” he said. “As far as guarantees, this is the last guaranteed trip to spring training, period, for me. Maybe for any baseball team, let alone St. Louis.
“I think about that, and that’s why I say it’s such an important season for me personally. And that’s not even to say whether I want to play past this season. I just want to finish strong.”
Carpenter has a blanket no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he can’t be dealt without his consent. He doesn’t want to go anywhere.
“This is the only home I know,” Carpenter said. “I would love to finish my career here. If that’s this season or next season or whenever, that would be the best scenario for me.