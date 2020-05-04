Carson Wentz embracing Eagles' decision to draft Jalen Hurts

Hurts transferred from Alabama to Oklahoma after losing his starting job to Tua Tagovailoa and was runnerup for the Heisman Trophy last year when he threw for 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns. The Eagles will look to develop his skills and perhaps use him in variety of ways on offense.

"All I've wanted to do is win and stand up there and hold that Lombardi trophy," said Wentz, who was forced to watch from the sideline when a knee injury ended his sophomore season and Nick Foles led the team to the franchise's first Super Bowl title. "Whatever that takes and whatever that looks like, I'm on board. I'm a competitor. I want to be out there. I want to have the ball in my hands; we all do. But at the same time, whatever is going to help us win, I'm confident the coaches and everyone is going to put us in the best situation."

Wentz led an injury-depleted offense to four straight wins in December with a group of receivers off the practice squad and waiver wire. The Eagles won the NFC East title but lost to Seattle in a wild-card game after Wentz suffered a concussion in the first quarter.

"It's scary stuff," Wentz said of the concussion. "It kind of changes a lot of things in your brain, and you only get one of these brains and you've got to protect it. It was tough to see the finish of that game. That was the end of our season. It was frustrating not to be out there."