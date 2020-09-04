Castillo ends losing skid as Reds top Pirates 4-2 in Game 1

Luis Castillo pitched six strong innings to pick up his first victory in nearly a year as the Cincinnati Reds edged the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-2, in the first game of a doubleheader Friday.
Castillo (1-5) struck out eight and walked two to earn his first win since Sept. 13, 2019. The 27-year-old, a 15-game winner and an All-Star last season, had dropped seven straight decisions.
Nick Castellanos hit his 11th home run for the Reds, a solo shot off Steven Brault (0-2) that gave Castillo the kind of support he's lacked most of this season.
Entering Friday, the Reds had scored two runs or less in five of Castillo's seven starts. Raisel Iglesias worked the seventh for his fifth save.
Braves 7, Nationals 1: Ronald Acuña Jr. homered twice, Dansby Swanson added a two-run shot and the Atlanta Braves beat the struggling Washington Nationals in the first game of a doubleheader at Atlanta.
The defending World Series champion Nationals have lost seven consecutive games. The NL East-leading Braves have won five in a row.
Acuña slammed his bat to the ground in apparent frustration after hitting what appeared to be a harmless flyball in the first inning. Nationals center fielder Victor Robles kept drifting back as the ball kept carrying before finally clearing the wall in center field.
Acuña walked to open the third before Swanson's homer to left-center off Austin Voth (0-5). Voth allowed five runs and seven hits, including three homers, in 4⅔ innings.
In the fourth, Acuña lined his seventh homer, also to center field, to drive in Adam Duvall, who doubled.
Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 7: Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer, Travis Shaw had a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a doubleheader in Boston.
The Blue Jays, pushing for a playoff spot, have won three straight and seven of nine.
"We know the type of team that we have," Toronto starter Tanner Roark said. "We just keep clawing and scratching and fighting. We don't give up."
Shaw went 3 for 4 with a double off the top of right field wall, Rowdy Tellez had two hits with a sacrifice fly and Randal Grichuk added a two-run single.
Yairo Muñoz went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and an RBI double for the Red Sox, who have lost five in a row, nine of 12 and fell a season-high 15 games under .500 for the first time since 2014.
Yankees 6, Orioles 5: Miguel Andújar singled in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, and the New York Yankees ran their winning streak against the Baltimore Orioles to 19 games with a 6-5 victory in the opener of a doubleheader at Baltimore.
Gary Sanchez homered and Brett Gardner drove in two runs for the Yankees, who have won 18 in a row at Camden Yards — tied for the second-longest road streak in major league history by one team against another. The record is 19, by Brooklyn at Cincinnati from 1947-49.
Recalled from New York's alternate site before the game, Andújar entered as a pinch runner in the seventh and stayed in the game at third base. His single to right against Travis Lakins Sr. (2-2) made it 5-4, and Clint Frazier followed with an RBI single.
Twins 2-3, Tigers 0-2: Marwin Gonzalez singled home Willians Astudillo in the eighth inning, and the Minnesota Twins rallied to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 after a 2-0 win in the first game of a twin bill at Minneapolis.
Astudillo started on second base with the eighth inning considered an extra inning due to the seven-inning doubleheader rule. Gonzalez hit a grounder up the middle and Detroit center fielder Derek Hill, making his major league debut, bobbled the ball, allowing Astudillo to score easily.
Sergio Romo (1-1) pitched a perfect seventh and Trevor May picked up his second save in four chances as Minnesota won its fourth straight game.
Joe Jimenez (1-3) allowed Gonzalez's hit to take the loss after Gregory Soto blew a save in the seventh. Soto walked the first two batters of the inning and Jorge Polanco followed with an RBI single.
Miguel Cabrera had a pair of hits for Detroit and three hits in the doubleheader, tying Brooks Robinson for 48th on the all-time list with 2,848.
Jonathan Schoop added an RBI triple for the Tigers, but he was left stranded as the runner at second in the bottom of the eighth with Detroit playing as the home team. The game was postponed in Detroit on Aug. 28 due to inclement weather.
Brent Rooker singled in Polanco in the third for his first major league hit and RBI for the Twins.
In the first game, Polanco and Josh Donaldson hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first inning, and Randy Dobnak (6-2) bounced back with five scoreless innings.
Polanco and Donaldson became the first duo to lead off the game with homers for the Twins since Eduardo Núñez and Brian Dozier in 2016 against Kansas City.
Detroit starter Matt Boyd (1-5) allowed consecutive leadoff homers for the third time in less than a month. He also gave up back-to-back home runs to the Chicago White Sox to start games on Aug. 12 and 17.
