Castillo ends losing skid as Reds top Pirates 4-2 in Game 1

Acuña walked to open the third before Swanson's homer to left-center off Austin Voth (0-5). Voth allowed five runs and seven hits, including three homers, in 4⅔ innings.

In the fourth, Acuña lined his seventh homer, also to center field, to drive in Adam Duvall, who doubled.

Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 7: Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer, Travis Shaw had a solo shot and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a doubleheader in Boston.

The Blue Jays, pushing for a playoff spot, have won three straight and seven of nine.

"We know the type of team that we have," Toronto starter Tanner Roark said. "We just keep clawing and scratching and fighting. We don't give up."

Shaw went 3 for 4 with a double off the top of right field wall, Rowdy Tellez had two hits with a sacrifice fly and Randal Grichuk added a two-run single.

Yairo Muñoz went 3 for 3 with a two-run homer and an RBI double for the Red Sox, who have lost five in a row, nine of 12 and fell a season-high 15 games under .500 for the first time since 2014.