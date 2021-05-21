Central Illinois farmer enjoys ideal planting conditions

BELLFLOWER, Ill. — Kirk Henry, who farms with his dad Brad, was smiling on April 27, the day he finished corn planting for the season.

Rain was in the forecast for the next day to help the crop get off to a good start in the field near Bellflower in McLean County.

Henry was also hoping to see the first soybeans he planted on April 6 emerging within a few days. Then he would know if he needs to do any patching once he starts planting the rest of his soybeans. Cold temperatures and snow followed the early planted soybeans in Central Illinois, but as they hadn’t emerged before warmer temperatures arrived, he is optimistic.

“From what I can see, since the beans are below the surface, they seem to be fine,” he said.

He also feels good about the corn he planted before the cold weather.

He was pleased with soil conditions while planting in late April.

“The ground conditions are perfect. It’s the best I’ve seen for a while,” said Henry of LeRoy, Illinois.

The conditions are certainly better compared to the conditions the last three years, he said.

