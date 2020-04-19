Chad Goveia: Respiratory therapist on the front lines

NORMAL — Treating patients with COVID-19 is "like trying to build an airplane in flight," says respiratory therapist Chad Goveia.
"This virus is not behaving like other viruses," says Goveia, among 20 respiratory therapists at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center and among those treating patients with the novel strain of coronavirus.
"As someone becomes acutely ill (with a virus), the immune system gets confused and attacks the lungs," he says. "But the patients (with COVID-19) are not presenting like the immune system is attacking the lungs."
So respiratory therapists and other medical professionals are researching and collaborating as they are treating patients to determine the best course of action.
"This is where we begin to shine."
Respiratory therapy was a relatively unknown field among the general population until COVID-19 hit. Goveia wanted to help others by working in health care, didn't want to be a nurse, and was intrigued by respiratory therapy.
He has been working in the field for 30 years, the past 26 at BroMenn.
Respiratory therapists use machine and medication interventions for the treatment of lung diseases, such as pneumonia.
"As the body fights the infection, it sends fluid and white blood cells to the organ, which causes swelling and secretions," he says. "We provide oxygen and bronchodilator interventions to open up the lungs and medications to reduce the swelling and we use pneumatic devices to clean the lungs and mobilize debris that is in the lungs."
Treating COVID-19 patients begins with oxygen therapy, then bronchodilator therapy. For patients who need more, treatment progresses to high-flow nasal cannula oxygen, then CPAP machines.
"We're trying to make someone as comfortable as possible while the immune system does its job," he says.
Mechanical ventilation is the last resort for those who are most sick.
"Mechanical ventilation could cause more harm because it forces air into the lungs, which could cause more damage to the lungs," he says.
Learning about the new virus while treating patients has been stressful for respiratory therapists.
"We're welcoming the challenge," he said.
