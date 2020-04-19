Chad Goveia: Respiratory therapist on the front lines

Respiratory therapy was a relatively unknown field among the general population until COVID-19 hit. Goveia wanted to help others by working in health care, didn't want to be a nurse, and was intrigued by respiratory therapy.

He has been working in the field for 30 years, the past 26 at BroMenn.

Respiratory therapists use machine and medication interventions for the treatment of lung diseases, such as pneumonia.

"As the body fights the infection, it sends fluid and white blood cells to the organ, which causes swelling and secretions," he says. "We provide oxygen and bronchodilator interventions to open up the lungs and medications to reduce the swelling and we use pneumatic devices to clean the lungs and mobilize debris that is in the lungs."

Treating COVID-19 patients begins with oxygen therapy, then bronchodilator therapy. For patients who need more, treatment progresses to high-flow nasal cannula oxygen, then CPAP machines.

"We're trying to make someone as comfortable as possible while the immune system does its job," he says.

Mechanical ventilation is the last resort for those who are most sick.