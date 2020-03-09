You are the owner of this article.
Check out Illinois Wesleyan golf results from Monday
agate

Check out Illinois Wesleyan golf results from Monday

New IWU primary logo

GOLF

COLLEGE MEN

ORLANDO INVITATIONAL

At Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla.

Team scores (top 3 of 11): 1. Wright State 309-292-601; T2. Illinois Wesleyan 306-305-611, Youngstown State 304-307-611

IWU SCORES

T5. Wuethrich 76-74-150; T11. Morton 76-77-153, Abel 77-76-153; T17. Nummy 78-76-154; T37. Nocek 82-78-160, LeVine 77-83;160; T47. Cole 75-88-163; T52. Christiansen 82-82-164.

NOTE - Final round is Tuesday

