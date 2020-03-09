Check out Illinois Wesleyan golf results from Monday

GOLF
COLLEGE MEN
ORLANDO INVITATIONAL
At Howey-In-The-Hills, Fla.
Team scores (top 3 of 11): 1. Wright State 309-292-601; T2. Illinois Wesleyan 306-305-611, Youngstown State 304-307-611
IWU SCORES
T5. Wuethrich 76-74-150; T11. Morton 76-77-153, Abel 77-76-153; T17. Nummy 78-76-154; T37. Nocek 82-78-160, LeVine 77-83;160; T47. Cole 75-88-163; T52. Christiansen 82-82-164.
NOTE - Final round is Tuesday
