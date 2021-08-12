Check out our podcast 'Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles' (currently starring Elvis!)

Our podcast series "Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles" presents notable true crime stories, as reported by journalists for the dozens of various Lee Enterprises-owned publications from around America.

We're taking a quick break to get things together for the third season, but as a bonus, we are premiering a one-off episode about a summer night in 1977 when Elvis Presley jumped out of his limo to stop a fight in Madison, Wis. (No, we are not making that up.)

It's a fascinating lightning bolt of a tale that's equal parts absurd and astounding.

Available on Aug. 16, the anniversary of Elvis' death, you'll hear a reading of the article that ran the following day in 1977 followed by an interview with the Wisconsin State Journal reporter who got the early-morning call to immortalize the incident in print. You can find the podcast here.

And then, a few weeks after that, we'll be presenting "Septic," a tragic true-crime story from The Roanoke Times about the death of a 5-year-old boy and his mother’s subsequent trial.

In case you missed previous seasons, "Crime Beat Chronicles" began earlier this year and highlighted two stories:

The 1977 slaying of three Girl Scouts near Tulsa, Okla.

Two sets of brutal double murders that took place five years apart in the early 2000s in Omaha, Neb.

You can listen to both of those seasons by typing 'Crime Beat Chronicles podcast' into the search bar on pantagraph.com; that will return articles containing and episode summary and the podcast itself.

