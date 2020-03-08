Check out the latest hole in one details

You are the owner of this article.
GOLF

HOLE IN ONE

Glenn Payton

AT EL PASO GOLF CLUB

El Paso's Glenn Payton aced the 190-yard ninth hole with a 4-iron on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Witnessing his first hole in one was Rhys Payton of El Paso.

