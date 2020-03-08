Check out the latest hole in one details

GOLF
HOLE IN ONE
Glenn Payton
AT EL PASO GOLF CLUB
El Paso's Glenn Payton aced the 190-yard ninth hole with a 4-iron on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Witnessing his first hole in one was Rhys Payton of El Paso.
Randy Sharer
Reporter
Reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
