Chicago Bears promote Sean Desai to defensive coordinator

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have promoted safeties coach Sean Desai to replace retired defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano.

The longest-tenured member of the Bears' coaching staff, Desai was hired as a quality control coach in 2013 under Marc Trestman. He worked with defensive backs and linebackers while also assisting on special teams through the 2018 season before being promoted to safeties coach.

Coach Matt Nagy called Desai "a person of high football intelligence" while announcing his promotion.

"The respect he has within our building from coaches, players and staff is unparalleled," Nagy said in a statement.

The Bears made the playoffs for the second time in Nagy's three seasons despite going 8-8 for the second straight year. They dropped six straight and eight of their final 11 games counting a wild-card loss at New Orleans.

Pagano retired after two seasons in Chicago and more than three-and-half decades coaching at the college and NFL levels.

Chairman George McCaskey announced last week the team is retaining Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace for at least another year, insisting the Bears have the culture to become a consistent winner.