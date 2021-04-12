Chicago Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young tests positive for COVID-19

Once Driver tested positive, the potential for others on the team inevitably was on the Cubs' radar, even as Ross expressed confidence over the weekend that the situation was isolated. Ross said players and staff have been "pretty diligent" about wearing masks, noting "the way things have shaken out right now, they've made some sense."

With at least two positive tests on the team — there is no information about the three relievers who went on the COVID-19 IL — Ross is hoping for the best-case scenario and planning for the worst. He said that's the mindset needed in this situation.

"Every time my phone rings and it's one of the docs or the trainers or (president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer), your heart sinks," Ross said. "We're trying to win ballgames, too, right? I mean, there's just a lot going on and everybody understands the world we're in, and you just want to make sure everybody comes out OK and stays healthy.

"There's always that kind of underlying, 'how big is this?' We are in our own little world here and we try to stay in our own little bubble. So, yeah, there's concern for sure."