Chicago Cubs get OF Maybin, 2 lefty relievers in 3 trades

CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs acquired veteran outfielder Cameron Maybin and two left-handed relievers in three trades on Monday, adding some help for their pursuit of their first division title since 2017.

The NL Central leaders sent minor league infielder Zack Short to Detroit for Maybin, who is batting .244 with a homer and two RBIs in 14 games this year. The Cubs got Chafin and a cash consideration from Arizona for a player to be named or cash. Osich was acquired in a deal with Boston for a player to be named or cash.

"Left-handed relief and right-handed hitters that can hit left-handed pitching, those were two of the main goals we had for the deadline," general manager Jed Hoyer said.

The addition of Maybin gives the Cubs a glut of outfielders on the roster. They also acquired infielder/outfielder José Martínez in a trade with Tampa Bay on Sunday, but he likely will get most of his playing time at designated hitter.

Kris Bryant and Steven Souza Jr. also are close to returning from injuries. They took batting practice Monday.

Hoyer said the team plans to send Albert Almora Jr. to their alternate training site in South Bend, Indiana, clearing out at least one of those outfielders.