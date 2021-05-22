Chicago Cubs rout the St. Louis Cardinals 12-3

Is it the ‘stache?
It’s got to be the ‘stache.
Inspired by Joc Pederson’s new mustache, the Chicago Cubs broke open a close game with an 8-run eighth inning in a 12-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium.
Ten of the 11 Cubs hitters in the eighth reached base on six hits, three walks and an error by Nolan Arenado, while two of their three outs came on the bases.
With the win, the Cubs moved two games over .500 (23-21) for the first time since they were 3-1 on April 5, pulling to within two games of St. Louis in the National League Central. They’ve won five of their last six games and improved to 12-6 in May.
It’s early, but winning pitcher Kyle Hendricks agreed it was a “measuring stick” game for a Cubs team that’s only recently begun playing like a contender, facing the division leaders and longtime rivals.
“We know they’re all big games when we face these guys,” he said.
Hendricks (4-4) allowed one earned run over 6 2/3 innings, his second straight strong outing. He has given up two earned runs over those two starts, covering 14 2/3 innings.
“Definitely feels a lot more like myself,” Hendricks said. “Appreciate everybody sticking by me.”
Leading 4-3 in the eighth, Eric Sogard drove in an insurance run before Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras drew bases-loaded walks. The Cubs continued piling on, taking the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Pederson homered on the first pitch of the game, Ian Happ delivered three hits — including two in the eighth — and Nico Hoerner scored three runs. Pederson, Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each drove in a pair of runs.
Hendricks said it was the “loudest we’ve heard in a stadium in a while,” with the biggest crowd of the season (24,282) and the first meeting of Cubs and Cardinals fans at Busch Stadium since 2019.
“It felt like it was sold out,” Pederson said. “That was a good atmosphere, super cool.”
Pederson’s hot streak has coincided with his decision to start growing a mustache, which is hard to spot without a zoom lens camera.
“My wife hates it,” he said. “I don’t have much of a mustache. It was more so of a joke, and it still is a joke. I don’t really grow facial hair like that. They all want me to dye it jet black. ... It’s all good. It’s all fun and games.”
Pederson called his mustache “semi-pro” in comparison to Andrew Chafin’s prime-time ‘stache.
“It keeps the locker room light,” he said. “Messing around, guys are feeling good, so keep it going.”