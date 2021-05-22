Chicago Cubs rout the St. Louis Cardinals 12-3

Leading 4-3 in the eighth, Eric Sogard drove in an insurance run before Kris Bryant and Willson Contreras drew bases-loaded walks. The Cubs continued piling on, taking the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Pederson homered on the first pitch of the game, Ian Happ delivered three hits — including two in the eighth — and Nico Hoerner scored three runs. Pederson, Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and David Bote each drove in a pair of runs.

Hendricks said it was the “loudest we’ve heard in a stadium in a while,” with the biggest crowd of the season (24,282) and the first meeting of Cubs and Cardinals fans at Busch Stadium since 2019.

“It felt like it was sold out,” Pederson said. “That was a good atmosphere, super cool.”

Pederson’s hot streak has coincided with his decision to start growing a mustache, which is hard to spot without a zoom lens camera.

“My wife hates it,” he said. “I don’t have much of a mustache. It was more so of a joke, and it still is a joke. I don’t really grow facial hair like that. They all want me to dye it jet black. ... It’s all good. It’s all fun and games.”

Pederson called his mustache “semi-pro” in comparison to Andrew Chafin’s prime-time ‘stache.

“It keeps the locker room light,” he said. “Messing around, guys are feeling good, so keep it going.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0